Vikings 'disgusted' after Isaiah Rodgers gets racist messages on social media

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 3-3 after Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive back Isaiah Rodgers posted to social media on Monday he's gotten racist messages since the game. The Vikings condemned the messages and said they are disgusted by what happened to Rodgers.



The Minnesota Vikings are 3-3 after a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Racist messages at Isaiah Rodgers

What we know:

Some fans are angry at the team’s performance, and some took it too far. Defensive back Isaiah Rodgers posted Monday to social media that he’s gotten racist messages in Instagram since the game.

"Racism is real. Keep football, football. That’s not even the worst I’ve seen. Stay solid or stay silent "FANS" Fake Applause, No Support or Faithful And Never Switching. Pick a side and stay on it," Rodgers said.

Rodgers had a tough day in the secondary as Jalen Hurts threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith combined for 13 catches, 304 yards and three scores. Hurts had a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating.

Earlier this season, Rodgers became the first player in NFL history to have two defensive touchdowns and force three turnovers in a single game. He did it in one half.

Vikings respond

What they're saying:

The Vikings on Monday released a statement on social media:

"We are disgusted by the racial slurs directed at Isaiah Rodgers following yesterday’s game. As we have said previously, there is simply no room for racist words or actions in sports or society. We support Isaiah and all players who, unfortunately, experience this type of ignorant and prejudicial behavior far too often, and we ask our fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism."

Alexander Mattison incident

The backstory:

It’s not the first time a Vikings’ player has had to deal with racism on social media. Former running back Alexander Mattison got similar messages directed at him in 2023 after having fumbling issues during his time with the Vikings.