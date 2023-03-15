Vikings announce agreements with Josh Oliver, Marcus Davenport, Byron Murphy

article

The NFL league year started Wednesday afternoon, and the Minnesota Vikings didn’t waste any time making public their new additions to the 2023 roster.

The Vikings announced they’ve agreed to terms with pass rusher Marcus Davenport, defensive back Byron Murphy Jr. and tight end Josh Oliver. The signings will be official once the Vikings clear the proper cap space, and they’re able to do physicals.

Davenport is entering his sixth NFL season after being the No. 14 overall pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018. In five seasons and 63 games (32 starts), Davenport had 142 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 60 quarterback hits, 25 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Murphy is entering his fifth NFL season and was a second round pick, No. 33 overall, by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. In four seasons and 48 starts, Murphy had 229 tackles, three sacks, 34 passes defended, five interceptions, one for a touchdown. He was considered one of the top defensive backs on the free agent market, and should be a key piece on Brian Flores’s defense with Patrick Peterson gone to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Oliver comes to Minnesota for his fifth season after being drafted in the third round, No. 69 overall, by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent two seasons there before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. In 35 career games and 11 starts, he has 26 catches for 230 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He’s known for being a blocking tight end, and should be a complement to T.J. Hockenson.

The roster shuffling isn’t done for the Vikings. In addition to Peterson, Eric Kendricks, Dalvin Tomlinson and Cam Dantzler have departed from last season. The Vikings have brought back Greg Joseph, Andrew DePaola and Garret Bradbury, and have decisions to make on Harrison Smith, Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Cook before they get guaranteed money for the 2023 season on Friday.