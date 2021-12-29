Vikings activate RB Dalvin Cook from COVID-19 list, Thielen out for season

article

The Minnesota Vikings are getting their top running back on the field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, thanks to the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols.

The Vikings on Wednesday activated Dalvin Cook from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cook missed Sunday’s loss to the L.A. Rams after reportedly testing positive last week. He’s been following protocols all season for non-vaccinated players, which previously meant he would be out at least 10 days.

The NFL updated its protocols earlier this week, and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control for those not vaccinated, Cook had to be in isolation for at least five days. Cook’s positive test came six days ago.

"It was frustrating to be put on that list, especially how important these games is to end the season. I wanted to be out there with my team, wanted to compete with those guys, you guys know how much it means to me to be out there to help them contribute to a win, so that was frustrating watching it on TV," Cook said Wednesday. "I wish those rules would’ve came out last week so I would’ve been back earlier, but it didn’t. Just glad everything worked that I’m back this week."

Under previous protocols, Cook wouldn’t be eligible to test out of COVID-19 protocols until Saturday at the earliest. He now should be available to play Sunday night against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Cook leads the Vikings and is one of the top running backs in the NFC with 1,076 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. Last year at Lambeau Field, Cook had 32 total touches for 226 yards from scrimmage, and four touchdowns in a 28-22 win for the Vikings.

VIKINGS LOSE ADAM THIELEN TO SEASON-ENDING ANKLE INJURY

Getting Cook back is obviously a big boost for the Vikings’ offense, but now they’ll be without one of their top receivers the rest of the season. The Vikings announced Wednesday that Adam Thielen has been placed on injured reserve, and his 2021 season is over.

Thielen missed two games after injuring his left ankle on his only catch in Minnesota’s loss at Detroit on Dec. 5. Thielen had three catches for 40 yards before re-injuring it the loss to the Rams. For the season, Thielen had 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Advertisement

The Vikings (7-8) have to win their final two games, and get help from the Philadelphia Eagles to grab one of the final NFC Playoff spots.