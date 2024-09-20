Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell: Grace Zumwinkle

The Brief FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell sits down with hockey player Grace Zumwinkle. Zumwinkle is a former Minnesota Gopher and is an Olympian. Currently, Zumwinkle is playing for the Minnesota Frost in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).



This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," Mitchell sits down one-on-one with Olympian, former Minnesota Gopher, and current Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) star for the Minnesota Frost, Grace Zumwinkle.

Zumwinkle is a Minnesota native who not only played here at home for the University of Minnesota, but also won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2022 Olympics.

She helped capture the inaugural PWHL's Walter Cup Championship for her hometown Minnesota team.

From Minnesota youth hockey all the way to the top echelon of her sport, Zumwinkle exudes excellence.

Here is Grace Zumwinkle… unscripted.