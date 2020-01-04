‘Tyler Johnson Day’: Gophers star receiver honored by City of Minneapolis

article

After the star wide receiver broke records for the Gophers while leading the team to a bowl win and 11 victories in his senior year, Tyler Johnson was honored Saturday by the City of Minneapolis.

Mayor Jacob Frey proclaimed Saturday as "Tyler Johnson Day."

Saturday, at North High School, where Tyler Johnson was a star football and basketball player, he was recognized for all he's done there at this high school as well as for his work off the field.

It was a packed house to see Johnson be recognized. just before the Polars game, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey read the proclamation to Johnson and declared January 4, 2020 his official day.

Johnson was surrounded by his former North High School coaches and his family. He just came off a huge win at the Outback Bowl, beating Auburn and playing one of his best games. The senior for the Gophers set records for catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns after deciding to return with the Gophers this year. He also set Gophers career records with 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns.

But Johnson says he'll always remember where he came from.

"That Northside pride goes everywhere with me," Johnson said. "That's something that's always going to be in me, that definitely can't leave at all."

Johnson says he's never regretted his decision to stay with the Gophers through his senior year and he's had an amazing end to his college career.

Now, his focus turns to NFL Draft later this year.

