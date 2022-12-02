TwinsFest to returns in person with three events in January

article

The Minnesota Twins off-season celebration TwinsFest is set to return in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and in a big way, with events featuring current and former Twins players and staff scheduled to occur across three venues, including Target Field.

The festival features three events happening Jan. 27-28, with tickets going on sale Dec. 8. at 10 a.m. at mlb.com/twins/fans/twinsfest.

TwinsFest Live!

It kicks off with Twins Fest Live on Friday, Jan 27, 7-10:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Fillmore Minneapolis. Tickets are $35 for general admission, with more expensive packages available.

What’s happening:

Meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Twins players and coaches past and present

Interactive games, celebrity bartenders,

Live performance by tribute band Arch Allies, which performs hits by Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Boston and Def Leppard

Appearance by Twins mascot T.C



Signature Saturday

The next morning, Saturday, Jan 28, the action moves to Target Field for Signature Saturday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will be $20 for adults, $10 for children 10 and under.

What’s happening:

Autograph stations with Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters

Indoor miniature goal

Memorabilia displays and merchandise "Yard Sale"

Live interviews, baseball talk and fan-led Q&A sessions with AM radio station 830 WCCO

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton with a fan during a previous TwinFest. (Image provided by the Minnesota Twins)

Futures Clinic

Also happening Saturday is a community event for youth at Urban Ventures in South Minneapolis. There is a morning session for children ages 6-12 from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m. and another for teenagers (ages 13-18). Tickets will be $20.

What’s happening: Youth players will have the opportunity to get ready for their 2023 seasons by learning from Twins players and coaches in an indoor setting featuring drills and a focus on fundamentals. The team says pre-registration is required to participate, and space is limited.

All proceeds from TwinsFest ticket sales benefit the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.