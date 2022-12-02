TwinsFest to returns in person with three events in January
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins off-season celebration TwinsFest is set to return in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and in a big way, with events featuring current and former Twins players and staff scheduled to occur across three venues, including Target Field.
The festival features three events happening Jan. 27-28, with tickets going on sale Dec. 8. at 10 a.m. at mlb.com/twins/fans/twinsfest.
TwinsFest Live!
It kicks off with Twins Fest Live on Friday, Jan 27, 7-10:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Fillmore Minneapolis. Tickets are $35 for general admission, with more expensive packages available.
What’s happening:
- Meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Twins players and coaches past and present
- Interactive games, celebrity bartenders,
- Live performance by tribute band Arch Allies, which performs hits by Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Boston and Def Leppard
- Appearance by Twins mascot T.C
Signature Saturday
The next morning, Saturday, Jan 28, the action moves to Target Field for Signature Saturday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will be $20 for adults, $10 for children 10 and under.
What’s happening:
- Autograph stations with Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters
- Indoor miniature goal
- Memorabilia displays and merchandise "Yard Sale"
- Live interviews, baseball talk and fan-led Q&A sessions with AM radio station 830 WCCO
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton with a fan during a previous TwinFest. (Image provided by the Minnesota Twins)
Futures Clinic
Also happening Saturday is a community event for youth at Urban Ventures in South Minneapolis. There is a morning session for children ages 6-12 from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m. and another for teenagers (ages 13-18). Tickets will be $20.
What’s happening: Youth players will have the opportunity to get ready for their 2023 seasons by learning from Twins players and coaches in an indoor setting featuring drills and a focus on fundamentals. The team says pre-registration is required to participate, and space is limited.
All proceeds from TwinsFest ticket sales benefit the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.