Twins Spring Training: Jim Rich goes 1-on-1 with Byron Buxton

Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
13
Blizzard Warning
from WED 5:02 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:54 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Twins Spring Training: Jim Rich goes 1-on-1 with Byron Buxton

The Minnesota Twins are at Spring Training in Florida and on Tuesday, Fox 9's Jim Rich went 1-on-1 in the outfield with Byron Buxton.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins are in their first full week of Spring Training at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla., and there might not be a more excited player than Byron Buxton.

The star center fielder has had a career marred by injuries, playing more than 100 games just once in his eight seasons with the Twins. That came in 2017, when he played 140 games.

In 2022, he played 92 games for just the second time in his career. He had 51 starts in the outfield, made 34 starts as a designated hitter and the other appearances came in pinch hitting and defensive substitution situations. He had 28 home runs and 51 RBI last season while battling a knee issue most of the year. He was hitting .306 and on pace for an All-Star season before another injury.

On Tuesday, Fox 9 Sports Director Jim Rich caught up with Buxton to talk about what else – how he plays the outfield.

"I used to come in just ninja turtle style. My main focus at the time was never taking my eyes off the ball. As long as I kept my eyes on the ball, I knew I was about to get hit. If you’re going to take a hit, at least catch the ball," Buxton said.

Buxton signed a seven-year, $100 million contract before the 2022 season to stay with the Twins, a deal that worked for both sides as he gets paid, but is also based on staying healthy and on the field.

Watch the video for the full segment with Buxton from Spring Training.