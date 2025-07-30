Twins shortstop Carlos Correa on trade speculation: ‘I got full control’

The Brief The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Thursday afternoon, and several contending teams are interested in Twins' players. The Houston Astros are reportedly interested in bringing back Carlos Correa, who has a no-trade clause in his contract. Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran and Willi Castro are also the subject of trade rumors.



The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Thursday afternoon, and several teams getting ready to make a playoff push are after Minnesota Twins’ players.

The Twins lost to the Boston Red Sox 13-1 on Wednesday to drop to 51-57 on the season. They’re quickly fading in the case for an American League Wildcard Playoff spot, now six games out with just 54 regular season games to play.

Carlos Correa back to the Astros?

What they're saying:

One of the rumors to emerge Wednesday is the Houston Astros being a candidate to trade for Carlos Correa. He won a World Series there before coming to the Twins in free agency. Correa has a no-trade clause in his contract, and would have to waive that to leave Minnesota.

"I got full control so we’ll see how it goes. You listen to the rumors and all that, and I feel like it happens every year. You’ve just got to let it play out," Correa said Wednesday. "My goal has always been to be here and win here. Talking to Derek (Falvey) and Rocco (Baldelli), I’ll be ready for the next series. One thing that I appreciate about this organization is the communication I have with Rocco and Derek. They keep me in the loop, I’ve got an idea of what’s happening and they’re very honest with me."

Griffin Jax upset with Rocco Baldelli

The backstory:

Griffin Jax, another potential trade candidate, came into pitch the ninth inning, and Baldelli pulled him after giving up one run with two runners on as the Twins went down 9-1. Baldelli pulled him for Kody Clemens, a position player, who promptly gave up four runs on two home runs.

Jax was visibly upset with Baldelli, and had words for him as he left the mound. Jax apologized to Baldelli after the game.

"I felt that I wanted the chance to get those outs, those are my runs out there. I’m competing out there for my runs, I wanted that chance," Jax said. "I understand the purpose of it, I can’t go out there and throw 30-40 pitches just to selfishly get a couple more outs to make sure my runs don’t score when we got a couple big series coming up. I think it was just emotion and fire, I apologized to Rocco, I shouldn’t act that way."

Willi Castro, Jhoan Duran trade candidates

What we know:

Willi Castro was removed from Wednesday’s game in the ninth inning, fueling speculation he was about to be traded. Jhoan Duran hugged a bullpen catcher Tuesday night, fueling speculation his Twins’ days might be over.

According to multiple reports, Duran was traded after Wednesday's game to the Philadelphia Phillies for catcher Eduardo Tait and pitcher Mick Abel.

The trade deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.