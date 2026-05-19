Twins send struggling Royce Lewis to AAA, Ryan Jeffers suffers hand fracture

The Brief The Minnesota Twins are 22-26 and just a half-game out of the American League Wild Card Playoffs, but the roster is being decimated by injuries and underperformance. The Twins on Tuesday optioned star infielder Royce Lewis to Class AAA St. Paul. He's hitting just .163 this season. The Twins placed catcher Ryan Jeffers on the IL. He'll miss up to two months with a fractured hamate bone on his left hand.



The Minnesota Twins are 22-26 and in the thick of the American League Wild Card playoff picture, but the roster continues to be decimated by injuries and underperformance.

Twins option Royce Lewis to AAA St. Paul

Why you should care:

In probably the most significant development Tuesday, the Twins announced they’ve optioned third baseman Royce Lewis to the Class AAA St. Paul Saints. Last week, the Twins did the same to power-hitting outfielder Matt Wallner.

It’s Lewis’ first demotion of his career. He’s hitting just .163 with only three homer runs and 17 hits and 104 at bats. Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll said Tuesday he wants to give Lewis a mental breather across the river.

Lewis is a former top pick for the Twins, and carries with him high expectations every time he comes up to the plate.

"Not something we were hoping to have to do, those are always real tough decisions. The reality is as we think through what’s best for Royce, give him that reset in AAA to get him going, get that confidence back," Zoll said. "It’s what’s best. We’ll continue to be there for Royce."

Ryan Jeffers suffers hand fracture

The backstory:

Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers left Monday night’s game after breaking his bat on a foul ball. He took two more pitches before calling out the training staff, and left the game with discomfort in his left hand and wrist.

Imaging revealed Jeffers suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. He will have surgery Wednesday, and will miss six to eight weeks. Jeffers was hitting .295 with seven homers and 26 RBI in 37 games. He’s a clubhouse leader, and provides stability at catcher.

Zoll called it a "gut punch."

"Tough injury, having an unbelievable season so far. One of those freak things with the hamate on swing and a broken bat," Zoll said.

Justin Topa designated for assignment

Justin Topa’s days with the Twins might be done. He was designated for assignment due to his struggles in the bullpen. Topa has an 8.05 earned run average in just 19 innings pitched.

What's next:

The Twins continue a three-game series with the Houston Astros Tuesday night at Target Field, a game you can watch on FOX 9.