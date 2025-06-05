Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez out 8-12 weeks with shoulder strain

article

The Brief The Twins say Pablo Lopez is out eight to 12 weeks after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing arm Tuesday night. The earliest Lopez would begin a throwing program is a month from now. Lopez is the Twins' ace, and is 5-3 in 11 starts this season with a 2.82 earned run average in 60.2 innings.



The Minnesota Twins announced during Wednesday night’s game against the Oakland A’s Pablo Lopez will be out eight to 12 weeks with a strain in his throwing shoulder.

Pablo Lopez injury

What we know:

Lopez left Tuesday night’s start against the A’s after five innings. He threw three warm-up pitches before the bottom of the sixth when something didn’t feel right. He motioned to the trainers to come out, and he left the game.

An MRI Wednesday revealed he had a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder. He’ll be out up to three months, which means the earliest he would return is sometime in September.

Blow to Twins' rotation

Why you should care:

Twins officials say the earliest Lopez would begin a throwing program would be a month from now. No further updates are expected from the team until then. It’s a big blow for the Twins, who are 34-27 and are in second place in the American League Central Division.

The Twins placed Lopez on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. Lopez is 5-3 in 11 starts with a 2.82 earned run average with 61 strikeouts in 60.2 innings.

It comes at a tough time, just when the Twins were starting to get fully healthy again as Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa are both back on the field after being in concussion protocol.

The schedule

What's next:

The Twins are going for the series sweep against the A’s Thursday afternoon before starting a six-game homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday at Target Field.