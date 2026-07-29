Twins lose Byron Buxton again: Outfielder back on IL with hip impingement

The Brief The Minnesota Twins have placed Byron Buxton on the 10-day Injured List due to a right hip impingement. Tristan Gray has been recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Buxton’s spot on the roster. Buxton recently returned from injury and has played in 82 games this season.



The Minnesota Twins are making roster moves after another injury setback for outfielder Byron Buxton.

Twins place Buxton on IL with hip issue

What we know:

The Twins announced that Buxton is back on the 10-day Injured List with a right hip impingement. He had just returned to the lineup July 20 after missing nine games. It's the same injury that forced him to miss the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which he was voted to be a starter.

Buxton has played in 82 of the team’s 108 games this season. He is batting .263 with 16 doubles, one triple, 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, seven stolen bases, a .320 on-base percentage, a .544 slugging percentage and an .864 OPS. Buxton’s absence means the Twins lose a key bat and defender as the season continues.

Tristan Gray recalled from Triple-A St. Paul

The backstory:

The Twins recalled infielder Tristan Gray from Triple-A St. Paul to take Buxton’s spot on the 26-man roster. Gray, 30, has played in 63 games for the Twins this season. He is hitting .232 with five doubles, four home runs, 29 RBI, 16 runs scored, nine walks and a .604 OPS. He’s seen time at first, second, shortstop and third base.

Since being sent to St. Paul on July 20, Gray played eight games, hitting .200 with two doubles, one RBI and a .566 OPS. Gray’s versatility in the infield could help fill the gap left by Buxton’s absence.

Why you should care:

Buxton’s injury comes at a crucial time for the Twins, who are fighting to stay competitive in the division. His power and speed have been big assets this season, and the team will need others to step up while he recovers.

What we don't know:

The Twins have not announced how long Buxton is expected to be out or when he might return to the lineup.