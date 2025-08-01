Twins’ letter to season-ticket holders after fire sale: ‘We’re here to win a World Series’

The Brief The Minnesota Twins dealt 10 players in a 24-hour span on Thursday, ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Carlos Correa was the biggest name traded. The Twins are 51-57 and six games out of the final American League Wild Card spot with 54 to play. Twins President Derek Falvey emailed season-ticket holders on Friday about the moves.



The Minnesota Twins figured to be sellers at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, at 51-57 and six games out of the final Wild Card spot with 54 regular season games to play.

But nobody could’ve predicted the fire sale the Twins made as Thursday’s deadline expired at 5 p.m. The Twins traded away 10 players in a 24-hour span, and made 11 moves in total, getting in return mostly minor league prospects and a few players that will see time before the end of the season.

Who did the Twins trade?

What we know:

Here’s a look at who the Twins dealt on Thursday:

Carlos Correa – The Twins dealt Correa back to the Houston Astros, getting him to waive the no-trade clause in his contract, after three-plus seasons with the Twins.

Jhoan Duran – The Twins traded Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies for two prospects.

Harrison Bader – The Twins traded Bader, an outfielder, to the Phillies.

Brock Stewart – The relief pitcher went to the L.A. Dodgers.

Danny Coloumbe – The reliever went to the Texas Rangers.

Willi Castro – The Twins sent the utility player to the Chicago Cubs.

Griffin Jax – The Twins dealt the reliever to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Louis Varland – The pitcher went to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ty France – The first baseman went to the Blue Jays.

Chris Paddack – The Twins traded the back-end starter to the Detroit Tigers earlier this week.

Randy Dobnak - The Twins dealt pitcher Randy Dobnak in a salary dump, as he spent this season with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints.

‘We’re here to build a team that can win a World Series’

What they're saying:

With playoff chances all but gone and nearly half the team traded, the Twins are looking at missing the postseason four of the last five years. The team is up for sale, fans are furious with the ownership, tired of losing and the lack of spending on big-name players. Mainly, the ownership slashed the team's payroll two seasons ago after winning their first playoff series in two decades, due to uncertainty at the time with their TV contract situation.

Twins President Derek Falvey sent an email to season-ticket holders, explaining Thursday’s moves and preaching patience for the future. Here’s what Falvey said in the letter:

"This week, we made a clear and deliberate decision to strengthen the next chapter of championship-caliber baseball for the Minnesota Twins.

"We didn’t make surface moves. We acted with purpose. That meant adding players who can help now, deepening our talent pipeline for 2026 and beyond, and reinforcing the foundation for long-term success.

"This wasn’t about patchwork or small adjustments. It was about holding ourselves to the standard we expect. The season so far hasn’t met that mark. We knew it was time to respond.

"We’ve bolstered our pitching. We added arms ready to contribute now, along with others on the cusp of breaking through. The rotation has gained depth, and the minor league system behind it has become even more robust, with emerging talent pushing the group forward.

"On the position player side, we brought in impact potential. Players with the tool to grow into everyday contributors and raise the overall ceiling of the roster. The foundation is getting stronger, and we believe the next wave is starting to take shape.

"We know moves like this spark reactions. That’s natural. It reflects how much you care.

"That’s why we’re positioning the Twins to compete at a higher level, not just in the short term, but in a way that can endure the ups and downs of a long season. That’s the kind of team you deserve.

"The mission hasn’t changed. We’re here to build a team that can win a World Series. This is the next push. Thank you for your support. It’s your passion that drives us every day."