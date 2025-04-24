Twins’ legends Kent Hrbek, Tony Oliva recovering from strokes

The Brief The Twins say former legends Kent Hrbek and Tony Oliva recently suffered strokes, but both are expected to make a full recovery. Hrbek, 64, won two World Series with the Twins. Oliva, 86, spent 14 seasons, all with the Twins.



The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday that former players and now team ambassadors Kent Hrbek and Tony Oliva recently suffered strokes, and both are expected to make full recoveries.

What happened to Kent Hrbek

What we know:

Twins officials say Hrbek suffered a minor stroke following a routine knee surgery. He’s at home and, the team says he expects to be back at Target Field soon. Hrbek is the man behind Hrbek’s Bar at the stadium, and was on hand for Opening Day during FOX 9’s All Day coverage of the home opener. He also was one of the team ambassadors to open the gates at Target Field for the first game of the season.

He's also a regular contributor with FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich on FOX 9 Sports Now.

Hrbek, 64 and a Bloomington native, played 14 major league seasons, all with the Twins and helped lead them to World Series championships in 1987 and 1991.

Tony Oliva update

What they're saying:

Team officials say Oliva, 86, has had a series of mini strokes over the past month and is receiving ongoing medical attention, but is expected to make a full recovery. The hope is he can get out to Target Field soon.

Oliva played 15 major league seasons, all with the Twins, and will go down as one of the best hitters in franchise history. He often joins the team during Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla.