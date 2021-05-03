Twins' CF Byron Buxton named AL Player of the Month for April

article

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been among the best players in Major League Baseball to start the season, and he was honored for it Monday.

Buxton was named the American League Player of the Month for April before the Twins start a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Buxton hit .426 (29for-68) with eight doubles, eight home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .897 slugging percentage. He also had a .466 on-base percentage.

His .426 average leads the American League, as does the slugging percentage. His 1.363 on base plus slugging percentage leads the AL, and he’s tied for second in home runs and tied for second with 16 extra base hits. His 61 total bases ranks third in the AL.

Buxton hit safely in 16 of the Twins’ 18 games in April. He started the season with a 10-game hitting streak, and had extra base hits in each of his first six games. He had multi-hit games seven times, including four three-hit games. Buxton capped the month going 5-for-5, including a home run, at Cleveland on April 28.

Buxton is the first Twins’ player to win the award since Delmon Young in July of 2010. He’s also the third Twins player to win it in April, joining Kirby Puckett in 1986 and Torii Hunter in 2002.

The Twins are 10-16 after taking two out of three against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field over the weekend.