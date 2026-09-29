Tom Pohlad vows Twins will contend in 2027: ‘Our goal is to win a world championship’

The Brief The Minnesota Twins missed the American League Playoffs for the third straight season and fifth time in the past six years. The Twins finished 77-85, seven games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. Owner Tom Pohlad vowed the team will contend in 2027.



The Minnesota Twins held a season-ending news conference on Tuesday at Target Field, something they didn’t want to be doing before September was over.

For the third straight season and fifth time in the past six years, the Twins are not involved in the American League Playoffs. In Derek Shelton’s first season, the Twins couldn’t stay healthy and finished 77-85, third in the AL Central, eight games out of a division title and seven out of the final Wild Card spot.

Tom Pohlad statement

What they're saying:

Twins Owner Tom Pohlad, GM Jeremy Zoll and Shelton addressed reporters about the season. Pohlad, a source of contention among the fanbase, opened the news conference with a statement.

"I set clear goals for this franchise at the beginning of the year. We aspired to play meaningful games in September and finish with a winning record. We fell short on both of those fronts. We fell short because our roster wasn’t built for a 162-game season," Pohlad said.

Changing the culture

Why you should care:

Pohlad added that while the Twins’ clubhouse largely has a good culture among the players, the expectations must change. The Twins last won the division in 2023, and have two division titles in the last six years.

Players have to perform better, and the front office must invest in higher-end talent.

"Our goal this offseason is to field a roster next spring where making the playoffs isn’t a hope, it’s the expectation that everybody in this room agrees is realistic," Pohlad said. "I’ve said repeatedly the difference between what we’re doing today and where we’ve been culturally is by and large, this is an organization that has been comfortable with the goal to be competitive. I’ve clearly said our goal is to win a world championship. That’s the type of culture we’re trying to build here."

Pohlad added that Shelton is returning as the manager next season, and Zoll will return as the general manager.

The Twins announced a few changes on Monday, that pitching coaches Pete Maki and Luis Ramirez will not return in 2027. Assistant athletic trainer Jason Kirkman also will not return.

Injury updates

What we know:

Zoll offered updates on several players dealing with injuries at the end of the season. Byron Buxton had successful hip surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of 2027. Pablo Lopez missed the entire season after having Tommy John surgery, injuring his throwing elbow on the first day of Spring Training. He’ll be ready for next season, and Walker Jenkins had a procedure to clean up bone chips in his right elbow, and will be ready for 2027.

Offseason roster challenges

What we don't know:

The Twins have a challenging offseason ahead, trying to retain catcher Ryan Jeffers while also trying to bring in talent via free agency. But Major League Baseball and the players’ union are in a labor dispute, with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1.

The core issues are a salary cap, revenue sharing and contract limits. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement, a lockout will start and the 2027 season could be delayed.