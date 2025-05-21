Timberwolves-Thunder Game 2 (Western Conference Finals): How to watch

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday night. It's a 7:30 p.m. tip on ESPN. The Timberwolves lost Game 1 114-88, and need a win in Game 2 to avoid coming home down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.



The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday night.

The Timberwolves need a win to even the series 1-1 after a 114-88 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 Tuesday night.

Timberwolves-Thunder Game 2: How can I watch?

What we know:

Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Thunder is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

The series

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves trail in the best-of-seven series 1-0 after a Game 1 loss Tuesday night. The Timberwolves had a 48-44 lead at the half, then got out-scored by the Thunder 70-40 in the second half. The Timberwolves committed 17 turnovers and shot 15-of-51 from three-point range.

The Timberwolves didn’t get much from their bench, as Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo went a combined 5-of-28 from the perimeter.

The Timberwolves need a win Thursday night to avoid coming home to Target Center down 0-2 in the series.