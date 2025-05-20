Timberwolves drop Game 1 to Oklahoma City Thunder, 114-88

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-88 Tuesday night. The Timberwolves led 48-44 at the half, but lost the second half 70-40. Anthony Edwards got a technical foul four minutes into the game, and didn't look the same after suffering an ankle injury late in the first quarter. The Timberwolves shot 15-of-51 from three-point range, and Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Donte DiVincenzo went a combined 5-for-28 from the perimeter off the bench.



The Timberwolves had an ugly night shooting, and turned the ball over 17 times. After a 48-44 lead at the half, Minnesota lost the second half 70-40.

"We didn’t have a lot of patience in the second half. It affected our defense, honestly. When we did get good looks, they didn’t go down. Our offense affected our defense and that can’t happen," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the loss.

The big play

What happened:

The Thunder came alive in the third quarter, while the Timberwolves couldn’t make any shots. Oklahoma City used a 17-2 run to win the frame 32-18, and led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter before Chris Finch pulled the starters. The Thunder had 31 points off 17 Timberwolves' turnovers.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams out-scored Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle 21-5 in the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander scored and was fouled as the Thunder took a 91-77 lead with seven minutes to play, and Oklahoma City pulled away.

Randle had 20 of his team-high 28 points in the first half. Edwards and Randle looked at the boxscore while speaking with reporters postgame, and could only shake their heads and laugh.

Anthony Edwards gets early technical foul

What we know:

Edwards was given a technical foul four minutes into the game after Gilgeous-Alexander drew a foul driving the lane. Edwards tossed the basketball at Gilgeous-Alexander in frustration after the play.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, nine assists and three steals. Edwards had 18 points and nine rebounds, but did not score in the fourth quarter.

Edwards left the game at the end of the first quarter with an ankle injury, and missed about half the second quarter being back in the locker room. He didn't look like his usual self in the second half.

"Good to get it out of our system in Game 1. We should be ready for Game 1. I definitely gotta shoot more, I only took 13 f***ing shots," Edwards said.

Wolves bench no shows

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves’ three-point shooting was a disaster, and their bench was a complete no-show offensively. They shot 15-of-51 from the perimeter (29.4%). Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker went a combined 7-of-36 (19.4%) from the field, and 5-for-28 from the perimeter.

"It’s a rough night. I don’t remember the last time I’ve shot like that. I couldn’t buy a bucket," Reid said.

What's next

Timeline:

Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Thunder is set for Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Minnesota needs a win to avoid coming home down 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.