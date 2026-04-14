Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards ‘full-go’ at practice before playoffs

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves practiced Tuesday at Target Center, not Mayo Clinic Square, ahead of opening the NBA Playoffs at Denver on Saturday. Anthony Edwards, who missed 11 of the last 13 games with a right knee injury, was full-go at practice and is expected to be ready to play. The Timberwolves are facing the Nuggets in the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. The Wolves eliminated Denver in seven games two seasons ago.



The Minnesota Timberwolves open the Western Conference Playoffs at the Denver Nuggets Saturday afternoon, and Chris Finch opted to change the venue for Tuesday’s practice.

The Timberwolves normally workout at Mayo Clinic Square, but they went across the street to Target Center. The session was focused and intense ahead of Game 1.

"Just wanted to change up the location a little bit. Just come over here, get up and down. We didn’t need any more than two baskets and one ball," Finch said.

Anthony Edwards a ‘full-go’ for series

What we know:

Anthony Edwards made 60 starts in the regular season, but missed 11 of the last 13 games due to right knee injury maintenance. But he played April 10 at the Houston Rockets, and was a full-go at practice Tuesday.

Finch said he’ll be ready to go for Game 1, and the Timberwolves will need Edwards at his best to beat the Nuggets. Jaden McDaniels also returned against the Rockets, and should be ready for the playoffs.

‘We have a switch to flip’

What they're saying:

The Timberwolves will be facing the Nuggets in the Western Conference Playoffs for the third time in four seasons. Denver won the regular season series 3-1 this year, but the Timberwolves won the most recent meeting.

The Timberwolves earned the No. 6 seed in the West with a 49-33 record, and are making their fifth straight playoff appearance. They’ve been some of the top teams in the league, but have also played down to some of the bottom-feeders.

Finch addressed that inconsistency after practice, and the Timberwolves know they have to meet a certain standard to make a playoff run. The franchise has made two straight trips to the Western Conference Finals. Now, the margin for error is gone.

"We know that team we can be and who we have been, it’s about whether we can maintain that. You don’t ever really want to be a flip the switch team, but we do have a switch to flip, and we’ve got to flip it now," Finch said. "When we do that, everybody becomes the best version of themselves."

What's next:

The Timberwolves face the Nuggets for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Denver. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.