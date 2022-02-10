Timberwolves win streak ends at 5 in 132-119 loss at Kings

article

Chasing a win streak of six games for the first time in 18 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost the second game of its back-to-back series to the Sacramento Kings 132-119 Wednesday night.

D’Angelo Russell scored a team-high 29 points, followed by Anthony Edwards with 26 (arguably snapping his recent cold streak). Karl-Anthony Towns rounded Minnesota’s "big three" with 21 points and eight rebounds.

The new-look Kings, featuring former Indiana Pacers' players Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and Domantas Sabonis, played strong early and despite a fast start by Minnesota, led 71-64 at the half. Although the Timberwolves began the game playing their recent brand of efficient offense, ball movement stalled as they went on a skid.

Despite struggling moving the ball, Russell hit big shots to give the Timberwolves a 101-99 lead after three. The Kings continued to battle as they became adjusted to their new teammates, creating a game of multiple lead changes throughout the fourth quarter. The Kings slowly pulled away and got the lead for good at 124-115 with two minutes to play before winning by 13.

Since Jan. 3, the Timberwolves have had the highest-rated offense in the NBA and are third in the league in three-point shooting percentage.

However, in post-game interviews Chris Finch expressed a desire to get back to the defensive-focused style of play the team previously "hung its hat" on throughout a successful January.

Despite the loss and an abundance of reports and rumors, the Timberwolves decided to stay put at the trade deadline, instead keeping intact the growing chemistry the team currently has.

As role players such as Taurean Prince, Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley continue to find their roles on the team, Minnesota will continue to eye a playoff spot this season – now in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference, and only 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets with 29-26 record.