Timberwolves to open NBA Playoffs at Denver Nuggets Saturday

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves will open the Western Conference Playoffs with a best-of-seven series against the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves are the No. 6 seed, while the Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night to earn the No. 3 season. Game 1 is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Denver. It will be aired on Amazon Prime.



The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Denver Nuggets to open the Western Conference Playoffs.

It'll mark the third time in four seasons the two teams have met in the NBA Playoffs.

Timberwolves vs Nuggets playoff series

What we know:

The Nuggets rested several of their starters against the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night, but still got a 128-118 win to earn the No. 3 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs. The L.A. Lakers fell to the No. 4 spot despite beating the Utah Jazz 131-107 Sunday night.

The Timberwolves had already earned the No. 6 seed in the West last week. They got a 136-132 win over the Houston Rockets, and in Sunday’s regular season finale, beat the New Orleans Pelicans 132-126 to finish the season 49-33.

The Timberwolves probably would’ve preferred to have the Lakers get the No. 3 seed, with star guard Luka Doncic dealing with a hamstring injury. Guard Austin Reaves is also dealing with an oblique injury.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets will play a best-of-seven series, with games 3 and 4 at Target Center, as as well as a game 6, if necessary.

Timberwolves rivalry with Nuggets

Why you should care:

The two teams enter the Western Conference Playoffs with quite the rivalry. The Nuggets went 3-1 this year against the Timberwolves in the regular season.

Last year, the Timberwolves swept the regular season 4-0, then the two teams didn’t meet in the playoffs. Minnesota got to its second straight Western Conference Finals, and the Nuggets got eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Timberwolves and Nuggets went seven games in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals, and in Game 7, Minnesota came back from a 20-point deficit to win and advance to its first Western Conference Finals in 20 years.

In 2023, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round on the way to winning the NBA title. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels both missed that series due to injuries.

In 2017, the Timberwolves ended a 13-year playoff drought, needing overtime to beat the Nuggets in a play-in game, 112-106.

Game 1 set for Saturday

What's next:

The Timberwolves will travel to Denver and face the Nuggets in Game 1 of their playoff series at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.