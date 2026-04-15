How will the Timberwolves guard Nikola Jokic? ‘Probably gotta call God’

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs, starting Saturday afternoon in Denver. The Timberwolves will be faced with containing MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double per game this season. Julius Randle joked Wednesday the Timberwolves "Probably gotta call God."



The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Playoffs, with Game 1 set for Saturday afternoon.

Defending Nikola Jokic

What we know:

Facing the Nuggets means dealing with the combo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Jokic is once again an MVP candidate, putting up monster numbers over 65 regular season starts, which just happens to be the threshold to qualify for regular season honors.

Jokic is averaging a triple-double this season – 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. So how will the Timberwolves defend him? Julius Randle said Wednesday they’ll defer to a higher power.

"Probably gotta call God, talk to Him for a little bit, ask Him for a few favors. It’s going to be a tough match-up, he’s an incredible player who does so much on the floor for that team," Randle said. "It’s going to be a battle, but we’re prepared. We’re ready for it, step up to the challenge."

Murray is having the best statistical season of his career, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game over 75 starts this season. He’s shooting 43.5% from the perimeter this season.

The Nuggets will go as far as Jokic and Murray will take them.

"Getting ready for Jokic and Jamal, we know it’s going to be a lot of those two. We know for a fact that Jamal and Jokic is going to be in every action," Anthony Edwards said.

Games 1-4 schedule released

Timeline:

Tuesday night, the NBA released the schedule for Games 1-4 of the Timberwolves-Nuggets series: