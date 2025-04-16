Timberwolves-Lakers playoff schedule: How to watch

The NBA playoff schedule for the first-round matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers is now set.

Timberwolves-Lakers playoff schedule set

Timeline:

The Wolves will start the series on the road for Games 1 and 2 before returning to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. If needed, Game 6 will also be in Minnesota.

Game 1: Saturday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22, 9:00 p.m. CT on TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 25, 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN

Game 4: Sunday, April 27, 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Game 5*: Wednesday, April 30, Time TBD, Network TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 2, Time TBD, Network TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 4, Time TBD, Network TBD

*If necessary

Timberwolves playoff preview

The backstory:

The Timberwolves split their season series with the Lakers, 2-2.

However, the teams only played once after the Lakers' blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas for superstar guard Luka Doncic.

The Wolves lost that game, 111-102, in Los Angeles. The Wolves were shorthanded, however, missing frontcourt stars Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Doncic was on the Mavericks team last season that knocked the Wolves out of the 2024 Western Conference Finals. Now teamed with LeBron James, it will be a tough task for the Wolves to take down the Lakers.

When asked Tuesday, during a playoff practice, coach Chris Finch complimented Doncic's ability to control the game.

"We got to do a better job of disrupting [his control of the game]," said Finch. "There's certain things we learned from being in a series with him last year that we have to put into action this year. Our discipline around him and our execution of those things has to be better.