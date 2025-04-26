Timberwolves-Lakers Game 4: How to watch

The Brief The Timberwolves host the Lakers for Game 4 of their NBA Playoff series Sunday afternoon at Target Center. The game will be broadcast on ABC/ESPN. The Timberwolves have a 2-1 lead in the series after a 116-104 win Friday night, and can put the Lakers on the brink of elimination with a win Sunday.



How can I watch?

What we know:

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The series

The backstory:

The Timberwolves have a 2-1 lead in the series after a 116-104 win over the Lakers in Game 3 Friday night at Target Center. The Timberwolves got a career-high 30 points from Jaden McDaniels. Anthony Edwards nearly had a triple-double with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Julius Randle had 22 points.

The Timberwolves fended off a monster night from LeBron James, who had 38 points.

The Timberwolves dominated Game 1 in a 117-95 win, then the Lakers responded with a 94-85 win in Game 2.

What’s next

Timeline:

The Timberwolves host the Lakers for Game 4 Sunday afternoon. If they win, they take a 3-1 lead in the series and put the Lakers on the brink of elimination as Game 5 heads back to Los Angeles. The first team to four wins in the series advances to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Timberwolves are looking to build off their run to the Western Conference Finals last year.