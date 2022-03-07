Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns named Western Conference Player of the Week

article

For the second time this season, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Towns finished last week averaging 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He also shot 64.1 percent from the field. Towns is the only player in the NBA this season to average more than 20 points per game while shooting at least 50 percent from the field, and 40 percent from the perimeter.

Towns led the Wolves to a 4-0 week with wins over the Cavaliers, Warriors, Thunder and Trail Blazers. Towns is currently 13th in the NBA in scoring (24.6) and 16th in rebounding (9.6).

The Timberwolves have won seven of their last nine games and are 36-29 on the season, good for the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference. With 17 regular season games remaining, the Wolves are 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 6 spot to avoid a play-in series for the Western Conference Playoffs.

MALIK BEASLEY FINED $35K FOR HEADBUTTING DREW EUBANKS

The NBA announced Monday that guard Malik Beasley has been fined $35,000 for making unnecessary and inappropriate contact with Portland Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks.

Beasley headbutted Eubanks during the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 135-121 win over Portland Saturday night. Beasley was assessed a technical foul, and ejected.