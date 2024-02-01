Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards headed to NBA All-Star Game

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to their best start in 20 years, and will be represented by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards at the NBA All-Star Game.

The duo was selected to the Western Conference roster as reserves Thursday night. Center Rudy Gobert, who has helped lead the team to the top defensive rating in the NBA, was left out. Towns and Edwards become the fifth pair of Timberwolves to be selected to the All-Star Game in franchise history, and first since Towns and Jimmy Butler in 2018.

Edwards is making his second straight All-Star Game appearance, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to make multiple games. Towns is headed to his fourth All-Star Game, joining Kevin Garnett as the only players in franchise history to make the showcase at least four times.

Edwards leads the Timberwolves in scoring at 25.5 points per game, and is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He’s on pace to become the first player in franchise history to average 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

Towns has made 47 starts this season and is averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting a career-high 44.3 percent from the perimeter. He’s also averaging 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves have been at the top of the Western Conference for more than two months, and are 34-14 on the season. If they beat the Orlando Magic Friday night, head coach Chris Finch and staff will coach the Western Conference team at the All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Edwards and Towns join Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis as Western Conference reserves. The starters are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nicola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.