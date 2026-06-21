Timberwolves-Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, what would it take?

The Brief According to NBA insiders, the Minnesota Timberwolves are one of three teams still with a chance to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The NBA Draft is Tuesay night, and the Milwaukee Bucks would likely make a move by then if they're going to trade one of the league's top stars. A Timberwolves' package to bring Giannis to Minnesota would likely have to include some combination of Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and/or Naz Reid.



Deadlines typically spur decisions, and we might get both when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in the NBA as early as Tuesday.

That’s the night of the NBA Draft, and one thing we do know is his future is likely not with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to several NBA insiders, the Minnesota Timberwolves are one of three teams still in the hunt for one of the league’s top players.

Giannis to Minnesota?

What we know:

Sunday, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported the Timberwolves are one of three teams with the best chance to trade for Giannis. The others are the Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, but only played 36 games last season due to a knee injury. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, and his rare combination of size and skill makes him a wanted commodity if his future isn’t in Milwaukee.

The Timberwolves don’t have many picks to offer the Bucks in a trade, so a package would have to include current players. That’s a list that like requires some combination of Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and/or Naz Reid. McDaniels is allegedly off the table, making a deal very complicated.

The Timberwolves want to pair their star Anthony Edwards with another star, but at what cost? The franchise has made five straight playoff appearances, but has yet to reach an NBA Finals.

What we don't know:

The NBA Draft is Tuesday night, and if the Bucks are going to move him, it will likely happen before the first round. If the Timberwolves don't make the blockbuster move, they have the No. 28 overall pick in the first round.

The contract

By the numbers:

A trade would have to include players, and probably a third team, because of Giannis’s massive contract. And the team that gets him wants to keep him long-term. He’s due more than $58 million in 2026-27, and has a player option of more than $62 million in 2027-28, otherwise he becomes a free agent.

That’s a massive investment, regardless of which team gets him. Tim Connelly is not afraid to take chances, and the Timberwolves have been the subject of Giannis rumors for a year. Stay tuned, because anything can happen.