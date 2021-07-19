Texas grand jury to hear Vikings DB Jeff Gladney’s assault case July 29

article

A Texas grand jury will hear the case of Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jeff Gladney, accused of assaulting his girlfriend in an April incident, on July 29.

Court documents show Gladney could be indicted in the case by Aug. 2. Vikings’ veterans are to report to TCO Performance Center on July 27, with the first training camp workout that’s open to the public scheduled for July 28. The Vikings also have a night practice at TCO Stadium on Aug. 31, and their first padded practice is scheduled for Aug. 2.

Gladney, 24, is charged with assault, accusing of punching, strangling and dragging a 22-year-old woman during a dispute over text messages, according to court documents. Gladney, the Vikings’ No. 31 overall draft choice last season, has been absent from all of the team’s offseason workouts, including organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Gladney turned himself into authorities after the incident, and was released within minutes after posting bond.

The Vikings have not commented on the matter, other than to say they were aware of his arrest and letting the legal process play out.

Gladney made 15 starts last season, finishing with 81 tackles. Regardless of the Vikings’ decision on his future with the team, Gladney could face discipline from the NFL as a result of the incident.