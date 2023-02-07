Target Field hosting Upper Deck Golf two-day event in June

article

Target Field is normally where Minnesota Twins fans take in a baseball game on a summer night, but for two days in June it’ll be a place to put your golf skills to the test.

That’s right, golf is coming to Target Field. Twins officials announced on Tuesday that Upper Deck Golf is coming to Minneapolis June 9-10. Tee times will be available in early May.

Your age and skill level don’t matter. If you can swing a club, you can participate in the event. Upper Deck Golf will give players the chance to hit shots from nine different locations, with stations on the second and third levels at Target Field. They’ll go from foul pole to foul pole, with targets on greens across the outfield grass.

There will also be food, drinks and golfing challenges at the Truly on Deck bar.

"We are thrilled to bring two things synonymous with a Minnesota summer – golf and Twins baseball – back together at Target Field," said Twins Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer Meka Morris. "Thanks to the vision of our partners at Upper Deck Golf, our ballpark will be an amazing setting for golfers of all skill levels to enjoy a truly unique round."

Standard and VIP tee times will be available, starting as early as 7 a.m. and going as late as 9 p.m. Times will be available in two to 12-person groups, and prices will start at $84.99. The VIP experience includes an entry into driving, chipping and putting events.

The concept is similar to Topgolf, which came to Brooklyn Center in 2018. In July of 2021, Huntington Bank Stadium hosted the Topgolf Live Tour.

Here's information on how to sign up for Upper Deck Golf at Target Field.