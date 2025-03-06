Target Field 2025 enhancements include market-style concessions, facial recognition

article

If you go to the Minnesota Twins’ home opener on April 3 or any home game this season, you might notice a few enhancements at Target Field.

The Twins have made a few changes for the 2025 season, and beyond.

New Market-Style Concessions

What's Coming:

The Twins are bringing a new market-style, open concessions layout in Sections 105 and 109. It’ll feature a new layout of 4,400 square feet with 41 point-of-sale locations to make buying food and beverages more convenient, efficient and improve the overall fan experience.

Fans will be able to get hot foods, grab-and-go items, ice cream, pop and grab-and-go beer from coolers.

MLB’s Go-Ahead Entry

Why you should care:

Starting this season, Target Field will offer Major League Baseball’s Go-Ahead Entry. It’s an optional facial recognition ticket-based system. Fans with tickets to a Twins’ home game can register for the program on their MLB Ballpark app and can walk right into Target Field without having their ticket scanned.

Go-Ahead Entry will be done through designated lanes at Gates 3, 6, 29 and 34.

Cell Phone Tower 5G upgrade

What we know:

Thousands of fans at Twins’ games means Smart phones everywhere. The Twins have partnered with American Tower to upgrade to 5G cell service at Target Field. Coverage will be expanded by more than 80 percent for all three major mobile network carriers, improving data upload and download speeds.

That means your social media photos and videos will upload and download faster. Target Field also already has nearly 700 Wi-Fi access points.

The Twins open their Target Field schedule on April 3 against the Houston Astros at 3:10 p.m.