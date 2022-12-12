Takeaways: Vikings NFC North title plans on hold after 34-23 loss at Lions

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 10-3 and had their NFC North Division title plans put on hold after a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

The defense had one of its worst games of the season, while Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins had historic days in a losing effort. A trick play near the goal line for a game-tying touchdown didn’t work, no did a fourth down call in the first quarter.

Here are takeaways from Sunday’s loss.

WHERE’S THE DEFENSE??

The Vikings’ defense made history on Sunday that nobody wants to be a part of. For the fifth straight game, they allowed at least 400 total yards, a franchise record. The Lions collected 464 total yards, 330 and three touchdowns from Jared Goff. Jameson Williams scored his first career touchdown on a busted coverage, DJ Chark beat Cam Dantzler on a 48-yard score. The Lions were 2-for-2 in the red zone, and 7-of-15 on third down. The Vikings missed Harrison Smith in the secondary.

Goff wasn’t sacked, and the Vikings didn’t offer much pressure. It’s a disturbing trend, but O’Connell said Monday he has no plans to make staff or play-caller changes.

"You’re always looking at things that you think might be what could be a possible answer to help the guys play better, but as of right now no, not something I’m considering," O’Connell said.

In their minds, the players have to execute and play better.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON’S HISTORIC DAY SPOILED

Justin Jefferson set a single-game franchise record with 11 catches for 223 yards. The yardage mark passes Sammy White for the team record. Another huge day for Jefferson, but a loss on a day where the Vikings could’ve won the division.

"It sucks, to be honest. This is not an individual game," Jefferson said.

He also had a touchdown taken away in the fourth quarter, after referees ruled he stepped out of bounds. He should have 32 more receiving yards, and a score with more time on the clock.

"That was a touchdown. There was a bunch of skeptical calls, but we’ll be alright," Dalvin Cook said.

ANOTHER BIG DAY FOR KIRK COUSINS

It didn’t come in a victory, but Kirk Cousins had one of his best games in a Vikings’ uniform. He finished 31-of-41 for 425 yards and touchdowns to Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn. That’s despite a non-existent run game, and facing pressure with both Christian Darrisaw and Garrett Bradbury out. It was his first 400-yard game this season.

THE FAILED JUMP PASS

At the Lions’ 3-yard line late in the first half, Kevin O’Connell went to the well in his playbook for trick calls. He wanted Dalvin Cook to throw a jump pass to Johnny Mundt, who had broken open in the end zone off the line of scrimmage. Cook hesitated, shuffled his feet and fumbled, and the Lions recovered.

Between that and a 3-and-out to start the second half, the Vikings had chances to win Sunday’s game.

KEVIN O’CONNELL’S 2 FOURTH DOWN CALLS

Facing an early 4th-and-1 near midfield, O’Connell called for Cook to get a run up the middle out of the shotgun. Not only was Cook stopped, but he ran behind back-up center Austin Schlottmann. In the fourth quarter, down 21-7, Cousins hit Adam Thielen for a 23-yard touchdown. The Vikings then went for a 2-point conversion, with still more than two minutes to play in the third quarter. A screen for Thielen failed.

Hindsight is always 20-20 in play-calling. One fourth down call worked Sunday, the other didn’t.

NFC NORTH TITLE, PLAYOFF HOPES ON HOLD

The Vikings could’ve clinched the NFC North title with a win over the Lions, but instead that possible celebration will have to wait until Saturday, when the Indianapolis Colts coming to town. Perhaps more important, the Vikings are two games behind the Eagles, including a tiebreaker, for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They’ll earn at least one home playoff game with a division title, but are likely playing for a No. 2 seed with four games to play. At this point, the NFC title goes through Philadelphia.

INJURY UPDATE

O’Connell said Monday Blake Brandel is out at least four weeks after suffering a torn MCL on Sunday. He had been filling in for Christian Darrisaw, who is expected back this week after missing time in the concussion protocol. Garrett Bradbury is also expected to return after missing Sunday with a back injury.

Jordan Hicks (foot) and James Lynch (shoulder) are day-to-day and should be available Saturday. Harrison Smith should also return after missing Sunday’s loss with a neck injury.