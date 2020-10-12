Takeaways: Vikings lose at Seattle, 27-26

article

The Minnesota Vikings had a long and likely very quiet flight home from Seattle Sunday night after a 27-26 loss to the Seahawks in an empty CenturyLink Field.

They had a chance to make a statement in the NFC Playoff picture, getting a win on the road against an undefeated Seattle squad that has an MVP candidate in Russell Wilson. The Vikings dominated the time of possession, largely kept Wilson on the sidelines and put pressure on him throughout the game.

Yet they still lost, and they come home 1-4. Even with an expanded playoff format this season, the door is closing quickly on their playoff chances. Here are takeaways from Sunday night’s loss.

4th and inches – Go for it or take the field goal?

Alexander Mattison had 20 carries for a career-high 112 yards Sunday night. He needed 113 for the Vikings to come out with a win. The Vikings faced a 4th and inches at the two-minute warning at the Seattle 6-yard line. Mike Zimmer faced a classic second-guessing situation: Go for it, get the first down and you can run out the clock for the win. Take the field goal, go up eight and put Wilson back on the field. The Seahawks need a touchdown and two-point conversion to extend the game.

Mattison was stuffed, and if he bounces the run to the outside, he easily gets the first down if not walks into the end zone. Zimmer told his team and his coaching staff before the play, “Let’s go win it.” It didn’t work, but it was the right call.

The Vikings also aren’t in that situation if Kirk Cousins doesn’t try a sneak for a 2-point conversion in the third quarter. But it’s time to move on.

Dalvin Cook injured again

Sunday night’s game turned on the Vikings’ first possession of the third quarter. Dalvin Cook hobbled off the field grabbing his left groin. He went straight the locker room to be evaluated by trainers, came back to the sideline and got in for one more play before watching the rest of the game from the sideline. Cook finished the night with 22 touches (17 carries, 5 catches) for 89 total yards and a touchdown.

Mike Zimmer said Cook will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Cook entered Sunday’s game leading the NFL in rushing. It’s a safe bet he won’t play this Sunday against the 0-5 Atlanta Falcons, with Minnesota’s bye week to follow. But it’s another injury to add to Cook’s list. He’s already had a torn ACL, a hamstring injury and chest and shoulder injuries last season.

What happened with Dru Samia?

There’s no getting around it. Dru Samia was a disaster at right guard for the Vikings Sunday night. He committed four holding penalties, three that were accepted. He was pushed backward virtually the entire game, causing some issues in the run game and putting Kirk Cousins under pressure. Even Paul Allen, the voice of the Vikings, called for Samia to be benched Sunday night.

Pat Elflein is on injured reserve, so the options to replace Samia are rookie Ezra Cleveand or Rashod Hill. Cleveland is a second round pick, so it’s telling if the coaching staff doesn’t think he’s ready to step in. Samia has to get better, or it’s going to be a long season for the offensive line.

Cameron Dantzler’s one big mistake

The Vikings’ defense had to make one more stop after Alexander Mattison got stuffed on 4th and inches. Seattle faced a 4th and 10 from its own 23. Make a stop, and the game is over. Russell Wilson hit D.K. Metcalf for 39 yards down the sideline over Cameron Dantzler, who appeared to get turned around on the play. Zimmer said after the game he though Dantzler was going to make the interception.

It’s a play that just simply can’t happen in that situation.

The game plan should’ve worked

For most of the game, Mike Zimmer executed a near perfect game plan to beat the Seahawks. The Vikings had the ball for more than 20 minutes and ran 41 offensive plays in the first half to Seattle’s 18. The Seahawks went 0-for-7 on third downs, and the Vikings sacked Wilson four times. Minnesota ran the ball for 201 yards. They had long, sustained drives that kept Wilson on the sideline.

Everything changed when Cook got hurt. The game plan centered around getting Cook the ball, and the Seahawks found a spark when he left the game, scoring 21 points in less than two minutes of game time. It’s that much more frustrating when Mattison needed a half yard to seal a victory.

The Vikings haven’t won at Seattle since 2006, and now, they’re 1-4 with their chances at the playoffs getting slimmer every week.