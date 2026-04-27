Inver Grove Heights joins growing list of cities bringing back old state flag

The Brief Some local municipalities across Minnesota are debating which state flag to fly. Inver Grove Heights joined a growing list of cities reverting to flying the old design. Residents on both sides of the debate gave passionate testimony at the city council meeting Monday.



Community members packed the Inver Grove Heights City Council meeting Monday as the council voted on a resolution to fly the old state flag at city buildings.

The city council approved the resolution to revert to flying the 1983 state flag on city-owned properties.

Heated debate

The backstory:

The new design was adopted as the official state flag two years ago. The old Minnesota state flag is known as the 1983 flag.

Minnesota law does not require cities to fly any state flag and allows municipalities to decide which version to display.

The old flag had been criticized for its depiction of Native Americans, while critics of the new flag design say it fails to represent the state’s history.

What they're saying:

Dozens of residents lined up to provide public comment on the flag debate at the meeting on Monday.

There were many comments both in support of reverting to the old flag and what it means to them and those defending the new, official state flag.

Those supporting the resolution to fly the 1983 flag say it represents Minnesota history and has for decades.

The other side:

Some residents opposing the resolution say the city should respect the process and decision made at the state level and fly the official state flag.

What's next:

The approved resolution directs city staff to replace the six state flags on city property with the 1983 version of the flag.

City leaders clarified Monday night that a previous memo that listed the cost of the replacement flags at about $500 each was incorrect. Rather, the total cost to replace the flags will be roughly $500-$600.

Council agenda notes indicate it will take four to eight weeks for delivery and installation.