St. Peter, Minn. basketball player with Down syndrome hits buzzer-beater during game

Players for both teams rushed the court to celebrate a heartwarming moment Saturday during a Minnesota basketball game.

Towards the end of the game between Minnehaha Academy at St. Peter on Senior Day, Mason Doherty, a St. Peter senior with Down Syndrome, entered the game. On the court, he hit two shots as fans cheered, including a buzzer beater that sent players from both teams running onto the floor.

A video posted to Twitter by McKenna Rose showed the crowd roaring as Mason hit the final shot. In her tweet, Reese wrote: "Bigger than basketball."

After the game, Minnehaha star Jalen Suggs posed for pictures with Mason.

"This is what sports is about!" wrote Suggs in a tweet. "We’ve had a lot of good plays this season and I’ve seen even more from other teams. But this here, nothing this season tops what my guy Mason did today!!"