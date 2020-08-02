Spurgeon scores twice, Stalock records shutout as Wild get 3-0 Game 1 win over Canucks in Edmonton

article

It’s been nearly five months since the Minnesota Wild played a game against an opponent that meant something, and they showed little rust Sunday night.

The Wild got power-play goals in each of the first two periods, got an empty-net goal late and a 28-save shutout from Alex Stalock in a 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game of a best-of-five qualifier series in the Edmonton bubble. Marcus Foligno set the tone early, getting into a fight with Micheal Ferland in the first two minutes of the game.

About 90 seconds later, Kevin Fiala scored a power-play goal at the 2:50 mark of the opening period after Eric Staal won a faceoff and Jared Spurgeon fed him for a one-timer. Fiala scored the Wild’s last goal, 147 days ago, before the NHL suspended its season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spurgeon scored his first goal of the night at the 10:24 mark of the second period on the power play on a feed from Staal. Spurgeon becomes the first Wild defenseman in team history to record two power play points in a single playoff game.

Spurgeon added an empty-net goal with 46.6 seconds left in regulation to seal the victory. The Wild limited the Canucks to just four shots on goal in the third period, including one shot on a Vancover power play in the final four minutes of regulation.

The Wild lead best-of-five series 1-0, and the two teams go back at it late Tuesday night in Edmonton.