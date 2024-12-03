Expand / Collapse search

Shakopee vs. Prior Lake high school boy's hockey: Watch

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 3, 2024 7:18am CST
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Shakopee plays Prior Lake in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Tuesday — a game you can stream on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube. 

How to stream Shakopee at Prior Lake

The puck drops at 7 p.m. in Prior Lake. 

Stream the game in the player above, on FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.

Schedule of games streaming on FOX 9

Here is FOX 9's game of the week schedule: 

  • Nov. 19: Edina at Andover — girl's hockey
  • Nov. 26: White Bear Lake vs. Rogers — boy's hockey
  • Dec. 3: Shakopee at Prior Lake — boy's hockey
  • Dec. 10: Lakeville North at Providence Academy — girl's basketball
  • Dec. 17: Farmington at Eagan — boy's basketball
  • Jan. 7: Park of Cottage Grove at East Ridge — boy's basketball
  • Jan. 14: Edina at Hopkins — boy's basketball
  • Jan. 21: Northfield vs. Mankato East — boy's hockey
  • Jan. 28: Hopkins at Minnetonka — boy's basketball
  • Feb. 4: St. Michael-Albertville at Minnetonka — girl's basketball
  • Feb. 11: Mahtomedi at Hastings — boy's hockey
  • Feb. 18: TBD
  • Feb. 25: TBD