ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington may have the only footage of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest at the PGA Championship as Louisville, Ky., Mayor Craig Greenberg said there was no police bodycam footage of it.

Scheffler was booked into the Louisville Department of Corrections and was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (a felony), criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic. He allegedly drove past a police officer who was directing traffic and failed to stop when directed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to an arrest report, Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis suffered injuries in the incident, but Greenberg said there was no police footage of the incident.

"The officer did not have body cam footage turned on during the incident," Greenberg said Saturday, via the Louisville Courier-Journal . "We will release footage that we have ... to my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler."

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks on the first green during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Greenberg did say there was a "fixed camera" across the street from where the incident took place. He was unsure if Gillis was wearing a body camera. He didn’t say whether Scheffler’s charged would be reduced.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER DAZZLES IN SECOND ROUND OF PGA CHAMPIONSHIP HOURS AFTER ARREST

Darlington was in the vicinity of the incident and captured Louisville police placing Scheffler in the back of a police car.

Scheffler called the incident a "big misunderstanding."

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do," he said. "I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

Read more of this story from FOX News.