Rising WWE star Tiffany Stratton has roots in Minnesota

Published  May 1, 2024 10:11pm CDT
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The State of Minnesota has been home to some of the biggest names in wrestling history. So, it's no surprise that a Prior Lake native is making her name in the WWE's women's division.

Tiffany Stratton is one of the fastest-rising stars in the WWE and her training began in Minnesota.

Under the tutelage of Greg Gagne and Ken Anderson, Tiffany blossomed into a high-flying superstar who now wrestles on Smackdown.

FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim spoke with her and her family about her success in the world of professional wrestling.