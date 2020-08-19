Reports: Contract talks between Vikings, Dalvin Cook tabled

article

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook continues to get work in at Training Camp to be ready for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, but it doesn’t appear he’s close to reaching a long-term contract with the team any time soon.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the latest negotiations between Cook’s representation and the Vikings broke off on Tuesday. Cook reported to Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on time with other veterans, and told reporters last week he never considered not being with the team at camp.

He's going to let his agents do their job and let the process play out. But there’s a real possibility he could play the 2020 season without an extension in place.

“Just letting those guys take as much time as they can and get this thing worked out and get a reasonable thing done for me that I’m worth on and off the field,” Cook said last week.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Vikings were anticipating Cook would sign a deal last week after a meeting and offer, but after no movement from Cook’s side, talks stalled.

Cook opted out of the Vikings’ virtual off-season meetings and activities earlier this summer until he could reach an extension to stay in Minnesota. It’s in the Vikings’ best interest to keep Cook with the Vikings.

Cook, despite battling a chest and shoulder injury that kept him out of two games and halves of two other games last year, still ran for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He was also the second-leading receiver for the Vikings with 53 catches for 519 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per catch in the screen game.

Cook, set to make just more than $2 million this season, is underpaid by where he ranks among NFL running backs. His currently salary ranks No. 43 among running backs, and he’s reportedly seeking money that would put him among the top-five running backs in the league. Derrick Henry, David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell are all making at least $12 million per season.

Cook has consistently been a team player, and is a team captain this year. He’s also battled injuries all three seasons, including a torn ACL that ended his rookie year and a hamstring injury that forced him to miss six games two seasons ago.

It’s a situation worth keeping an eye on with the Week 1 match-up against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium less than a month away.