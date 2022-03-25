Minnesota Vikings sign former Packers CB Chandon Sullivan

article

The Minnesota Vikings made a splash in NFL free agency earlier this week, signing former Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

One of Smith's former defensive teammates will reunite with him this season in Minnesota. The Vikings announced Friday afternoon it has signed former Packers’ defensive back Chandon Sullivan. His agent, Michael Katz, posted the news to social media Friday afternoon.

Reports emerged that Sullivan was at TCO Performance Center in Eagan for a visit Thursday night. Sullivan is entering his fifth NFL season, and made 20 starts the past two seasons in Green Bay. Last season, Sullivan made 31 tackles, including six tackles for loss and had a career-high three interceptions.

He had 41 tackles in 20202, and returned his only interception of the season for a touchdown. Sullivan now joins Smith, Mike Pettine and Mike Smith as former Packers now with the Vikings.

Sullivan adds a veteran presence to the secondary, which still needs to be addressed either more through free agency or in next month’s NFL Draft. The Vikings currently have Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson as current defensive backs under contract. Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander are free agents. Earlier this week, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed interest in bringing back Peterson if they can make numbers with the salary cap work.

"As always, we’ll be detailed, we’ll be thorough, we’ll be intentional about what we do and hope we end up in the right place," Adofo-Mensah said on Wednesday.

Sullivan played for two seasons under Pettine, and the hope is he’ll fit in well in the Vikings’ new 3-4 defensive scheme.

He joins defensive end Harrison Phillips, Smith, linebacker Jordan Hicks, tight end Johnny Mundt and offensive lineman Austin Schlottman as free agent signings for the Vikings. Sullivan is 5-11, 189 pounds and played in college at Georgia State.

Players will report to TCO Performance Center to start their offseason program on April 11, a week earlier than most teams because they have a new coaching staff.