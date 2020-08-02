Report: Vikings finalizing contract extension with GM Rick Spielman

article

On the heels of re-upping with head coach Mike Zimmer, the Vikings are now reportedly working on locking in general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension.

NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero reports the team is finalizing a new deal with Spielman Sunday night.

Spielman has served as general manager for nine seasons with Minnesota and has been in the front office for the team since 2006.

Under his reign as general manager, the Vikings have made the playoffs four times and won the division twice over eight seasons.

The news of a possible extension comes a little over a week after the team announced it had agreed to terms with Spielman's head coach. On July 24, the team said they had agreed to terms with Mike Zimmer to an extension through the 2023 season.

The terms of Spielman's new contract are not yet known.