Report: Timberwolves’ guard D’Angelo Russell returning Monday against Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have fans at Target Center for the first time in more than a year Monday night, and it appears they’ll also get back a big piece of their backcourt.

According to Jon Krawczynski with The Athletic, star guard D’Angelo Russell is expected to play against the Sacramento Kings. Russell has not played since Feb. 8, nearly two months, after having surgery on his left knee.

Russell has played in 20 games this season, averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field, and 39.9 percent from the perimeter. Russell is also averaging 5.1 assists per game.

Russell has been out the last 27 games as the Timberwolves are 12-38 on the season, last in the Western Conference. He was the centerpiece of a massive roster overhaul done by Gersson Rosas last spring, when Russell was brought to Minneapolis in a trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors.

The Timberwolves, in following state COVID-19 guidelines, can have up to 3,000 fans at Target Center the rest of the season. They’ll get to watch Russell play for the first time in two months.

The news Monday for guard Malik Beasley wasn't as positive. The Timberwolves announced before Monday's game Beasley, after having an MRI, will miss four to six weeks with a left hamstring injury, and will be re-evaluated after three weeks.

In 36 starts this season, Beasley is averaging 19.6 points on 44 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The Timberwolves signed Beasley to a 4-year, $60 million contract.