Report: Danielle Hunter agrees to re-worked deal with Vikings

It appears the Minnesota Vikings are getting their star defensive end back for the 2021 season a day before the team convenes for mandatory minicamp.

According to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network, the Danielle Hunter has agreed to a re-worked deal with the Vikings for the 2021 season. Hunter missed all of last season after having surgery on a herniated disc in his neck. He has been absent, working out on his own, as the Vikings have had voluntary organized team activities the last three weeks.

This week’s minicamp at TCO Performance Center is mandatory, and Hunter was subject to a fine if he did not show. Before getting injured last year, Hunter was the fastest player in NFL history to at least 50 career sacks in his first five seasons. He had 14.5 sacks in 2018 and 2019 before having to sit out last season.

Hunter will reportedly get more money for the 2021 season, and the team will have to make a decision on his future before the 2022 season. Hunter returns to a defensive line that already features Dalvin Tomlinson, Michael Pierce and the return of Stephen Weatherly, D.J. Wonnum and Hercules Mata’afa.

Hunter is expected to be in attendance as the Vikings start mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.