PJ Fleck Show: Gophers move on from Bowling Green loss, head to Purdue

It’s Week 5 of the PJ Fleck Show, and the University of Minnesota football team is moving on from a stunning 14-10 loss to Bowling Green on Homecoming.

The Gophers dropped to 2-2 on the season after losing as 31-point favorites. The team now resumes Big Ten play, and heads on the road to face Purdue (3-1). PJ Fleck joined Fox 9’s Hobie Artigue, Gophers analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the loss to Bowling Green, and moving onto face the Boilermakers.

Players are saying all the right things after last week’s loss. Tanner Morgan said his play was "completely unacceptable" after completing just five passes for 59 yards, and turning the ball over three times with two late interceptions. Boye Mafe said "we know last week wasn’t good enough," and Minnesota’s defensive leader said players met on Tuesday to talk about where the season can go from here.

Chris Autman-Bell made one catch against Bowling Green before leaving the game with an injury. He didn’t return, but Fleck said he’s been practicing and signs point to him playing at Purdue.

The season appears to be at a crossroads four games in, and the Gophers look to get back on track at Purdue, and get their first win in the Big Ten West Division. Check out the video for the full PJ Fleck Show.