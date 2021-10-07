PJ Fleck Show: Gophers 3-2 at bye week with Nebraska up next

The University of Minnesota football team is on a bye week, but that won’t stop the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9.

This week, Hobie Artigue, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard chat all things Gophers’ football on a week off for the program. The Gophers bounced back from a tough loss to Bowling Green with a 20-13 win at Purdue, in an afternoon monsoon in West Lafayette.

Chris Autman-Bell and Trey Potts scored touchdowns in the victory, and now there’s concern about Potts’ health after he was hospitalized following the win. Potts converted a key first down late in the fourth quarter that led to a Matthew Trickett field goal before leaving the field. Team officials released a statement earlier this week, saying Potts is improving but stayed overnight Saturday in a West Lafayette hospital.

We saw progression in the passing game as Tanner Morgan completed three passes for more than 30 yards, including Autman Bell’s touchdown and two 50-yard completions to Michael Brown-Stephens.

The Gophers’ defense also sacked Aiden O’Connell four times, including Boye Mafe’s strip sack fumble, and got the game-sealing interception from Tyler Nubin.

The Gophers come out of their bye week hosting Nebraska at 11 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Cornhuskers beat Northwestern 56-7, and host No. 9 Michigan Saturday night.