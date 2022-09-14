PJ Fleck Show: 2-0 Gophers wrap up non-conference against Colorado

It’s Week 3 of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9, and the University of Minnesota football team is 2-0 as it wraps up non-conference play against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

After beating New Mexico State 38-0 in its season opener, the Gophers made quick work of Western Illinois last Saturday in a 62-10 win over the Leathernecks. Being heavy favorites in their first two games, the Gophers have answered that challenge with convincing wins, out-scoring their opponents by a combined 100-10.

This week, Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the 2-0 start, and look ahead to Colorado. Fleck and the Gophers will see at least three familiar faces on Saturday. Former offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr., tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Clay Patterson and defensive backs coach Rod Chance all left Minnesota after the 2021 season and took the same jobs with the Buffaloes.

Wide receiver Clay Geary also joins the show to talk about being in his seventh year with the program. Through two games, the Gophers have accomplished a rare feat in college football – They feature both the No. 1-ranked offense, and the No. 1-ranked defense in the country.

Colorado comes to Minneapolis with an 0-2 record, having lost 41-10 to Air Force last week and putting up just 162 total yards. Last year, the Gophers left Boulder with a 30-0 victory.

Watch the video for all things Gophers football with PJ Fleck and the crew.