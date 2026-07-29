P.J. Fleck says 2026 Gophers are one of his best teams in 10 years

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team had its turn at Big Ten Media Day on Wednesday in Chicago. P.J. Fleck enters his 10th season at Minnesota, and is the second-longest tenured head coach in the league. The Gophers are the only team in the league to return their head coach, both coordinators and their starting quarterback (Drake Lindsey).



P.J. Fleck and the University of Minnesota football team had its turn Wednesday at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago.

Fleck was joined by quarterback Drake Lindsey, running back Darius Tyalor, linebacker Maverick Baranowski and defensive lineman Anthony Smith. Fleck is 66-44 in nine seasons at Minnesota, including 39-40 in the Big Ten and 7-0 in bowl games. Fleck is now 45 years old and entering Year 10 with the Gophers, the second-longest tenured coach in the league behind Kirk Ferentz.

"I had hair when I took the job, I do not have hair now," Fleck joked.

The 2026 Gophers

What we know:

Minnesota is the only team in the Big Ten to return its head coach (Fleck), both coordinators (Danny Collins and Greg Harbaugh), and its starting quarterback in Lindsey. The Gophers have had consecutive eight-win seasons, going 8-5 last year with a win over New Mexico in the Rate Bowl.

Fleck says the 2026 team is one of his best since coming to Minnesota. They have 50 new players, consisting of 31 freshmen and 19 transfers.

Pillars for season

Why you should care:

The 2026 Gophers feature 112 players. In a recent team meeting, Fleck gave each player a $1 bill. They wrote on it what they’re going to prove to themselves this season. The money went into a jar, and now sits at the front of the team meeting room as a reminder. Players also put on the back of their practice shirts what they wrote on that dollar bill as a reminder.

"You may not see it, but the guy behind you will," Fleck said.

Fleck said the staff put hour glasses throughout their practice facility for "ETA," which usually means estimated time of arrival. It’s another reminder that the season is here. For the Gophers, it means "Enjoy the Adventure."

The season is 12 guaranteed games, and it goes by fast.

The team also watched the Artemis II shuttle circle the moon in a meeting. Fleck never shies away from a life experience with his program.

"We will never take fun out of college football and the experience," Fleck said. "Enjoy the adventure."

What's next:

Fleck and the Gophers kick off the 2026 season on Thursday, Sept. 3, against Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium.