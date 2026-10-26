P.J. Fleck on field rush after Iowa win: ‘What sports is all about’

The Brief Gophers coach P.J. Fleck on Monday reflected on his second win, and first home win, over rival Iowa. The Gophers are at No. 4-ranked Indiana next Saturday. For the first time since 1978, the Gophers possess the Little Brown Jug, Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyan's Axe at the same time.



If you head to Athletes Village on the University of Minnesota campus, a trophy case is inside the Gophers’ football facility.

It’s rather full at the moment, after Minnesota’s latest rivalry win. For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Gophers have three trophies in their rivalry glass cases.

‘You had grown adults acting like children’

Why you should care:

Luke Drzewiecki nailed a 47-yard field goal as time expired Saturday, and the Gophers beat No. 15-ranked Iowa 13-10 for the first time at Huntington Bank Stadium. Fans rushed the field, and players sprinted to grab Floyd of Rosedale in the end zone to celebrate.

P.J. Fleck got his second win over Iowa, and as the celebration was in full force, he stood with his wife, Heather, in the tunnel and soaked it all in. For the first time since 1978, a 48-year span, the Gophers now possess the Little Brown Jug, Floyd of Rosedale and Paul Bunyan’s Axe, which they’ll have to defend later this year.

"It’s unique. You’ve got to earn it. When you walk by that trophy case, I don’t really walk past it that often. You have to at times look at it and capture that moment. You’re talking 50 years you haven’t had those in the same room, older than me. You stop and say that’s pretty cool, walk out and move on with your day," Fleck said. That’s why you come to the University of Minnesota. That’s why I love coaching here. You had grown adults acting like children, that’s what sports is all about."

No. 4-ranked Indiana next

What's next:

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Gophers. Next up? A date at No. 4-ranked Indiana, which is coming off an overtime win over Michigan. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town for the defending national champions.

Fleck said including the Iowa win, the Gophers last six games are the toughest in the country. They either face ranked teams, rivalry games or both. Their next win guarantees a bowl game.

"It doesn’t get any easier, it gets harder throughout the entire season. What a great challenge and opportunity for our players," Fleck said.

Halloween Hope Kids event

Local perspective:

Thursday night, Fleck and the Gophers will step away from game-planning for a few hours and give kids in need a Halloween they’ll never forget. The team hosts its annual Hope Kids Halloween Trick-or-Treat event. The organization helps kids with life-threatening health conditions.

Fleck, his staff and players will get into costume and host games, trick-or-treating and other activities throughout all four floors of the football complex. It’s one of many ways Fleck and the Gophers give back to the community.

"It’s an elite experience for so many kids," Fleck said.