3 hurt in reported explosion in St. Paul food truck

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The Brief St. Paul firefighters responded on Sunday to the report of an explosion and fire in a food truck. The incident left three people hurt. Firefighters say they were quickly able to bring the fire under control.



Three people were hospitalized after a reported explosion and fire involving a food truck on St. Paul's east side on Sunday.

Food truck explosion in St. Paul

What we know:

St. Paul firefighters said Sunday afternoon they responded to the call. Despite difficult access to the fire in an alley, firefighters say they were able to quickly bring the flames under control.

Three adults were transported to area hospitals.

What we don't know:

Further details about the fire were not made available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.