Robbinsdale woman who was school principal accused of sexually abusing student

The Brief A Robbinsdale woman who was a school principal is accused of two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving a former student, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court. Mary Lynn Donaldson is charged with two felony counts in connection with the case. A former student at the school where Donaldson worked reported the abuse, which happened in 2021 and 2023.



A Robbinsdale woman who was a school principal now faces two felony charges after a former student told police she abused him for years.

Charges against Mary Lynn Donaldson

What we know:

Mary Lynn Donaldson, 67, has been charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the case. According to court documents, the incidents happened in January 2021 and 2023.

According to the complaint, prosecutors say Donaldson abused a student while she held authority over him at school. One count covers conduct when the student was 13 to 15, and the second covers conduct when he was 16 and 17.

The backstory:

The complaint states the student later told police he moved into Donaldson's home in Robbinsdale and that the first reported encounter happened there. He said it involved manual stimulation and oral sex, and that sex acts then happened numerous times a week.

The complaint states an investigation confirmed the student attended the school where Donaldson worked from 2008–2012. A current employee identified as Witness A also confirmed the student lived with Donaldson and was described as her favorite student.

The complaint states the now-adult man told investigators the abuse started when he was around 14 or 15 years old, and continued until he was about 20. He also said Donaldson bribed him not to report the abuse.

Investigation steps and court status

Timeline:

The complaint states Robbinsdale police received the report on Dec. 26, 2025. In a follow-up interview, the man described numerous specific assaults and said intercourse happened five times a week and oral sex happened more often.

The complaint says the encounters became less frequent during grade 11 and grade 12 because Donaldson moved to Wisconsin. Even then, the man told investigators she still traveled back to Minnesota and engaged in sex acts with him.

What we don't know:

Court records included with the complaint do not list Donaldson's response to the allegations. It's also not clear what school Donaldson was a principal of at the time of the misconduct.

The records say Donaldson was not currently in custody, and the defendant fact sheet says the summons should be sent to a Nome, Alaska address.