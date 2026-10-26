Minnesota weather: Wet, cloudy and cool Monday

The Brief Scattered morning showers transition into steadier rain Monday afternoon. Temperatures hold steady in the 40s across Minnesota. The rain lingers into Tuesday morning before drier and warmer conditions return.



A wet, chilly Monday is ahead across Minnesota as scattered morning showers give way to steadier afternoon rain, with temperatures mostly in the 40s.

Rainy Monday in Minnesota

The forecast:

Scattered light showers transition into steadier rain across central and southern Minnesota during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures remain chilly in the 40s across much of Minnesota while areas in the south could reach the low 50s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 46 degrees, accompanied by northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Most areas will see rain at some point during the day as showers continue overnight. A few snowflakes could mix in across northwestern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Rain lingers into early Tuesday morning before moving north and east, leaving behind a drier but fairly cloudy day. Temperatures climb to around 60 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with cooler 40s to the north.

Wednesday turns even warmer with some areas reaching the upper 60s. Most of the day stays dry before another system approaches, bringing a chance for scattered thundershowers Wednesday evening.

Thursday brings some sunshine before another chance for light showers arrives Friday, potentially lingering into Halloween. Temperatures remain in the 60s through the weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)